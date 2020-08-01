Lonely Rock Race competitors ready for the challenge

The Royal Western Yacht Club’s Lonely Rock Race due to start on Sunday 16 August 2020.

In association with The Royal Victoria YC, this new biennial Race will start from the vicinity of Ryde in the Eastern Solent.

The course will then leave the Isles of Scilly to Port, round the Fastnet Rock to Port, pass the Isles of Scilly once again to Port and finally finish in Plymouth Sound.

To date 15 UK based boats have entered, many are two-handed and all are working with to ensure a COVID-19 safe offshore race environment for all those who participate.

Chris Arscott, RWYC Commodore, explains . . .

“The Lonely Rock Race is in no way intended to replace the RORC Fastnet Race and is nothing to do with RORC in any way.”

“Indeed it is to be held in opposite years to RORC’s race and as such offers an additional opportunity to enjoy one of the most challenging Corinthian offshore race courses in the world.”

Entry is now closed.

The Notice of Race is published online at the club website . . .

