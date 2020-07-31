49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 set European Championship for Austria in September

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Olympic classes will hold their 2020 Forward WIP European Championships on Lake Attersee, Austria in late September.

After a halt to global racing in March due to the Covoid-19 pandemic, this will be the first major Championship for the classes since the World Championships in Australia back in February.

All 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 teams are invited to race at the event to be hosted by the Union-Yacht-Club Attersee, on Lake Attersee, Austria, from 18 September to 4 October 2020.

Although coronavirus restrictions have been eased accross Europe, last minute travel and gathering impositions cannot be ruled out.

The organizers understand the rational limits to travel in this period and it is expected that some teams will elect to forgo attending, while others will make the effort to compete in this, the first major event in Europe for the Olympic classes this year.

But there will still be strict local conditions and the regatta will not be like previous championships.

The aim is to eliminate or reduce all aspects of personal contact on shore, while keeping our racing as much like normal as possible.

The organisers are eliminating as many mass gatherings from the event as possible.

There will be an electronic notice board, a zoom skippers meeting, no meals/snacks after racing, and zoom protest hearings are being considered.

We anticipate that competitors are already social distancing with team mates, coaches, and possibly training group. And competitors will be expected to keep their physical distance from friends outside their bubbles while on shore and in the lead up to racing.

With safety at the core of executing this regatta, we are excited for the possibility of many new teams and many upcoming Olympians resuming competition on the water.

The media offering including tracking, video, and photos to keep up with the action will be featured here on Sailweb.co.uk.

For more information contact Ben Remocker, 49er and Nacra 17 Class Manager, [email protected]

2020 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championship Schedule

Mon 28 Sept – Practice Race

Tues 29 Sept to Thurs 1 Oct – Qualifying Series

Fri 2 Oct to Sun 4 Oct – Final Series

Forward WIP European Championship event information and Entry details available here . . .

