First video of American Magic team sailing on the Waitemata

First video of the New York Yacht Club’s America’s Cup team, American Magic sailing in New Zealand.

The American Magic team are the first AC36 challenger to sail in New Zealand waters after skipper Terry Hutchinson and the team completed Covid-19 quarantine in Auckland.

The USA team includes British Laser Olympic gold medallist and International Moth world champion Paul Goodison.



During their initial test sailing they encountered the ETNZ smaller test boat Te Kahu.

The Kiwi team have been sailing both the test boat and also their first AC75 Te Aihe on the Hauraki Gulf recently.

Te Aihe is now the subject of a request to the AC36 Arbitration Panel by the second American team, Stars +Stripes Team USA, that they be allowed use the first New Zealand AC75 as their entry for the Prada Challenger Selection series.

Stars +Stripes Team USA have failed to complete the build of the AC75 design they purchased from ETNZ, and are hoping to get the event Protocol changed to allow them to use a non-USA built hull.

