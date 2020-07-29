Rise in Covoid-19 Cases cancels 2020 Round Ireland Race

The sharp rise in global Covid-19 cases has forced Wicklow SC to cancel this year’s SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race, due to start on Saturday 22 August.

The next staging of the 704-nautical mile race will now take place in June 2022.

Following the introduction of initial Covid-19 lockdown restrictions the original start date of June 2020 was postponed to 22 August to allow time for virus counter-measures to take effect.

In the months since the postponement, Wicklow SC agreed a range of mitigation measures onshore and offshore to allow the race event to proceed safely while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

However, despite these mitigations, the club has taken the decision to cancel this year’s SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race in the best interests of participants and volunteer support crews, and in response to concerns around the recent sharp rise in global Covid-19 cases.

Further information about Round Ireland 2022 will be issued in the coming weeks.

