Newport Delivers for the M32 fleet

The way it should be, the last race of the M32 July Midtown Cup Newport, USA, was the decider.

Early on, team Midtown (skipper Larry Phillips) and team Argo (skipper Jason Carroll) were walking away with the most race wins and showed that they were the ones to fight for the regatta win.

In the final race Team Midtown crossed the line ahead and got the first win of a three event series that will continue in August and September.

The battle was on for mid-fleet, introducing new team Yonder Racing with skipper Doug Newhouse getting the bronze.

Team Yonder Racing crew and reigning M32 World Champion Ted Hackney comments, “One of the best things about this class and this boat is that you can come in as a new team and be pretty much instantly competitive.”

Next up is one of Europe’s top sailing venues, Marstrand, 7-9 August. This will be the first chance for the Scandinavian and European fleet to meet up this season.

M32 July Midtown Cup Newport, USA – Final after 9 races

1st Midtown – – Larry Phillips – – 14 pts

2nd Argo – – Jason Carroll – – 16 pts

3rd Yonder Racing – – Doug Newhouse – – 32 pts

4th Surge – – Ryan McKillen – – 38 pts

5th Skiff Sailing / Gorilla Rigging – – Cameron Beil – – 48 pts

6th Rule #1 – – Jerry Kirby – – 51 pts

7th Young American – – Carina Becker – – 55 pts