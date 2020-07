An original drawing of the Olympic rings, sketched by Baron Pierre de Coubertin, sold at auction in Cannes on Sunday for £169,000.

The Cannes Auction House had put a reserve of £45,000 on the original drawing, in graphite and gouache on white card and signed by de Coubertin.

The founder of the modern Olympics created the famous Olympic Rings symbol of five interlocking rings in blue, yellow, black, green and red on a white field in 1913.

Read more here . . .

Related Post:

Ultimate Olympic Poster for Auction

British Sailing Team reveals iconic Tokyo 2020 Posters