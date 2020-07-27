Latest Sailing Race Results – Updated 27 July 2020

Latest International Sailing Race Results – Updated 27 July 2020
Melges 20 – King of Tuscany Cup after 8 races (15 entries)
Club Nautico Scarlino 24 – 26 July 2020
1st ITA 50 Dario Levi 24 pts
2nd ITA 667 Filippo Pacinotti 25 pts
3rd RUS 296 Igor Rytov 28 pts
4th RUS 304 Vladimir Prosikhin 31 pts
5th MON 301 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 36 pts
6th ITA 206 Marco GianniniC 40 pts
Winner of ‘King of the Lake’ and ‘King of Tuscany’ combined rankings is Dario Levi ITA.
Melges 14 King of Tuscany Cup after 6 races (10 entries)
Nautico Scarlino 25-26 July 2020
1st ITA 548 Piero Poggi 6 pts
2nd ITA 516 Leopoldo Sirolli 9 pts
3rd ITA 697 Alessio Muciaccia 13 pts
4th ITA 803 Mario Aquila 18 pts
5th ITA 789 Stefano Sirolli 21 pts
6th ITA 802 Manfredi Vianini Tolomei 31 pts
Persico 69F Cup Grand Prix 1.2 – Gargnano ITA – Final results
1st Kingdom Team Netherlands – Odile Van Aanholt/Bart Lambriex/Emma Savelon/Rob Van Rojen – – 59pts
2nd Swiss Team Tixwave – – 55pts
3rd B&G – – 47.5 pts
4th Petite Terrible – – 33.5 pts
5th Candelluva – – 20.5 pts
Overall after Grand Prix 1, two events the Leaders are:
Roberto Lacorte’s FlyingNikka 47 and the Kingdom Team Netherlands both with 5 pts.
