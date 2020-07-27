Latest Sailing Race Results – Updated 27 July 2020

Latest International Sailing Race Results – Updated 27 July 2020

Melges 20 – King of Tuscany Cup after 8 races (15 entries)

Club Nautico Scarlino 24 – 26 July 2020

1st ITA 50 Dario Levi 24 pts

2nd ITA 667 Filippo Pacinotti 25 pts

3rd RUS 296 Igor Rytov 28 pts

4th RUS 304 Vladimir Prosikhin 31 pts

5th MON 301 Matteo Marenghi Vaselli 36 pts

6th ITA 206 Marco GianniniC 40 pts

Winner of ‘King of the Lake’ and ‘King of Tuscany’ combined rankings is Dario Levi ITA.

Full results available here . . .

Melges 14 King of Tuscany Cup after 6 races (10 entries)

Nautico Scarlino 25-26 July 2020

1st ITA 548 Piero Poggi 6 pts

2nd ITA 516 Leopoldo Sirolli 9 pts

3rd ITA 697 Alessio Muciaccia 13 pts

4th ITA 803 Mario Aquila 18 pts

5th ITA 789 Stefano Sirolli 21 pts

6th ITA 802 Manfredi Vianini Tolomei 31 pts

Full results available here . . .

Persico 69F Cup Grand Prix 1.2 – Gargnano ITA – Final results

1st Kingdom Team Netherlands – Odile Van Aanholt/Bart Lambriex/Emma Savelon/Rob Van Rojen – – 59pts

2nd Swiss Team Tixwave – – 55pts

3rd B&G – – 47.5 pts

4th Petite Terrible – – 33.5 pts

5th Candelluva – – 20.5 pts

Overall after Grand Prix 1, two events the Leaders are:

Roberto Lacorte’s FlyingNikka 47 and the Kingdom Team Netherlands both with 5 pts.

