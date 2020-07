The New York Yacht Club’s America’s Cup team, American Magic took to Waitemata Harbour on Monday.



The American team are the first AC36 challenger to sail in New Zealand waters and have been off the water for nearly five months, while they travelled to New Zealand and completed quarantine in Auckland.

“It’s just nice to be back to doing what we’re meant to be doing. And with the boat, it was great to see everything working reasonably well.” said skipper Terry Hutchinson.

