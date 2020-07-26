America’s Cup – Stars and Stripes bid to takeover first ETNZ boat !

It is reported by Sailing Illustrated that ‘Stars+Stripes Team USA’ has lodged a request with the America’s Cup Arbitration Panel for permssion to use the first ETNZ AC75 boat . . . . in the 36th America’s Cup.

They are seeking permission to sail Te Aihe in the AC36 challenger selections series, the Prada Cup, as the Stars+Stripes Team NZL.

This request is apprently to bypass the requirement for a challenger team to have constructed their boat in their home country.

At present the Stars+Stripes Team USA is representing the Long Beach Yacht Club, USA.

Tom Ehman, presenter of the live on-line Sailing Illustrated programme was almost lost for words . . . a very unusual situation for Mr Ehman.

The official Stars & Strpes Team USA website and social media does not contain any recent updates.

The prior arrangement (if any) on this application with ETNZ is not known.

The America’s Cup Arbitration Panel have taken the request under advisement and invited the AC36 teams to comment.

Interesting that the New Zealand High Court is taking its time over the temporary High Court Injunction which remains in place, blocking the publication a potentially embarrassing draft audit report on finances for the America’s Cup event being made public.

Which is just fine by Team NZ boss Grant Dalton who is under pressure over rumoured payments from both ETNZ and ACE amounting to 6 million NZL per year (£3,117,615).

Interesting times . . . Seems like the 36th America’s Cup is getting back into some real old-time upset.

Related Post:

America’s Cup – ETNZ return to High Court

PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series NOR published