America’s Cup – Defiant back in the water in Auckland

The New York Yacht Club’s first America’s Cup AC75, Defiant, was craned into Waitemata Harbour, Auckland, on Friday.

With the USA American Magic team CEO Terry Hutchinson and his crew members now out of quarantine, they have been busy putting Defiant together and testing systems after shipping from the USA.

Hutchinson was Team New Zealand’s tactician between 2004-2007 and the American Magic crew also includes British Laser gold medallist and International Moth world champion Paul Goodison.

The team are expected to start sailing from Monday, after final testing over the weekend, but still have a lot of work to get their first AC75 back up to speed.

A lot will depend on weather conditions next week in what is now mid-winter in New Zealand.

The AC36 defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, were out sailing their smaller test boat, Te Kahu, on Friday.

The American Magic team are the first AC36 challenger team to arrive in Auckland, and have had to undergo the strict New Zealand entry and quarantine process for team personnel and their families.

Back in Bristol, USA, American Magic’s production team are putting the finishing touches to the second AC75, ready to air transport it from Rhode Island to New Zealand in September.

Team skipper Dean Barker has commented that their second AC75 be quite different to ‘Defiant’.

No rush with temporary High Court Injunction !

Still no word from the New Zealand High Court regarding the temporary High Court Injunction which remains in place, blocking the publication of a potentially embarrassing draft audit report on finances for the America’s Cup event being made public.

Justice Simon Moore initially said his decision would be handed down in a week. It has now been delayed further . . . “for reasons I won’t traverse”.

With the result that it shuts down the media – since 3 July – without actually making a decision.

Which is just fine by Team NZ boss Grant Dalton who described the media reports as . . .

“a deliberate, sinister and highly orchestrated attack which includes anonymous tip-offs, recordings and document leaks.”.

