BBC Countryfile visits Chichester Harbour

Chichester Harbour features in BBC’s Countryfile on Sunday 26 July at 7.00 pm

Countryfile visits Chichester Harbour, the only Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the UK that’s managed by a harbour authority.

Matt Baker and Anita Rani discover how you balance the needs of a very busy harbour with those of nature and wildlife.

While Matt is out on the water doing the daily rounds with the harbour master, Anita finds out about projects that help to protect the local populations of oysters, terns and seals.

And Adam Henson’s Highland bull Archie might not have long left on the farm, but his legacy lives on.