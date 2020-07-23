Yacht Racing Forum 2020 confirmed for Portsmouth

The Yacht Racing Forum 2020 will take place in in Portsmouth, UK, on 23 and 24 November.

Organized by MaxComm Communication and hosted by Portsmouth Harbour Marine, the event will bring together members of the yacht racing community and sailing industry from many parts of the world to discuss the present and future of our sport and do business.

Organizer of the event, Bernard Schopfer said . . “The Forum will take place in four months’ time and the recent announcements by the British Government have given us confidence that we will be able to run the event safely. YRF will ensure all measures are in place which will be appropriate for the prevailing rules in November.”

Yacht Racing Forum 2020:

The dates selected avoid clashes with METS, Le Nautic (Paris Boat Show), Thanksgiving, World Sailing’s annual conference and other sailing-related events announced to date.

The evening reception will take place on Monday, 23 November, at the Ineos Team UK America’s Cup base.

The Yacht Racing Forum 2020 will assemble key personalities from within the yacht racing industry worldwide; event organisers, sponsors, designers and builders, athletes, insurance and financial companies, specialised media and more.

Registrations for the Yacht Racing Forum 2020 are open.

There may be a restriction in the number of delegates admitted due to distancing measures. Priority will be given to the first registrants.

For more information and registration for the Yacht Racing Forum 2020 in Portsmouth, United Kingdom: www.yachtracingforum.com

For more information about Portsmouth: https://www.visitportsmouth.co.uk

