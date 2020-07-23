Tokyo with One Year to Go

Today marks one year to go until the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games following the historic decision to postpone the event until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Team GB has reaffirmed its support for its friends and partners in Japan with the latest iteration of its ‘This is What Makes Us’ marketing campaign, which focuses on the diverse characteristics of the nation’s favourite sports team, as it seeks to bring the nation together in the build-up to and during Tokyo 2020.



‘Tokyo is What Makes Us’ is an open letter to Tokyo; a destination that holds a very special place in the heart of Team GB. In 1964, the city hosted the first Olympic Games to be staged in Asia in an event that symbolised re-emergence and peace.

56 years on, Tokyo represents something just as powerful; a beacon of hope to the world and a celebration of unity.

Narrated by double Olympic taekwondo medallist Lutalo Muhammad, Tokyo is What Makes Us acknowledges the huge challenge faced by the Tokyo Organising Committee against the backdrop of the devastating pandemic, but also sends reassurance that when the time comes, Team GB will be stronger and more ready than ever to make the nation proud.

Elsewhere, not wanting the British public to miss out on any sporting action in the absence of a Games this summer, Team GB will be hosting the ‘Team GB Games’ across its social channels from 24 July to 9 August, using the hashtag #TeamGBGames.

Each day, fans can watch history making moments in a schedule that will mirror that of the Tokyo Games, had it taken place this year.

I Am Team GB challenges and the Team GB Games content will be posted across Team GB’s social channels from 23 July, using the hashtag #TeamGBGames.