Ultimate Olympic Poster for Auction

An original drawing of the Olympic rings, sketched by Baron Pierre de Coubertin, will be auctioned in Cannes on Sunday 26 July.

His original drawing, in graphite and gouache on white card, is expected to reach between €80,000 (£73,000) and €100,000.

The founder of the modern Olympics created the five interlocking rings in blue, yellow, black, green and red on a white field in 1913.

“Five regularly entwined rings whose different colors – blue, black, red, yellow and green – stand out against the white background. [… They] represent the five parts of the world now acquired by Olympism [!!!]. In addition, the six colors reproduce those of all nations without exception. [!!!] This is truly an International emblem. [!!!] Such a flag is light, shimmering, spiritual to see floating; it has a largely symbolic meaning. Its success is assured.”

