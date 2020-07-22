RORC – Race the Wight entry closing Friday 24 July

The Royal Ocean Racing Club is expecting in excess of 100 entries for Race the Wight on Saturday 1 August 2020.

Entry closes Friday 24 July, with entries after that date accepted at the sole discretion of the RORC.

All entry fees will be donated to the NHS Trust and the Scaramouche Sailing Trust.

Race the Wight will be the first of a four-race RORC mini-series during August and September.

The race will replace the originally scheduled Channel Race and is open to COVID-19 compliant crews following Government regulations in both the Two Handed and family/same-household classes.

Race entries are required to have an IRC TCC of 0.900 and above.

Full details can be found in the Notice of Race available here . . . but in summary:

Permitted crew can be up to a maximum of 6 people from any household or two-thirds of a boat’s IRC crew number whichever is the least.

Competitors are also reminded of the government guidance on social distancing and other Covid19 measures.

For more information, including online entry: www.rorc.org

Entries and registration through RORC Sailgate https://rorc.sailgate.com/

Related Post:

RORC returns to competitive racing with Race the Wight