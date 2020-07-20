Latest Sailing Race Results – Updated 20 July 2020

Latest International sailing race results – Updated 20 July 2020 . . .
Melges 24 Italian National Championship 2020 at Torbole, Lake Garda, Italy
Final leaders (22 entries) 17 to 19 July 2020
1st ITA 722 Andrea Racchelli – – 1 1 2 1 1 -14 7 2 8 – – 23,0 pts
2nd EST 790 Tonu Toniste, COR – – 3 6 7 2 4 1 3 1 -9 – – 27,0 pts
3rd ITA 693 Paolo Brescia – – 2 -7 5 4 3 3 1 6 5 – – 29,0 pts
4th ITA 689 Michele Paoletti – – -12 4 3 3 5 2 8 7 4 – – 36,0 pts
5th ITA 854 Alessandro Rombelli – – -13 8 8 5 2 4 2 8 1 – – 38,0 pts
6th ITA 778 Marco Zammarchi, COR – – 5 2 1 6 (dnf) dns 5 3 2 – – 54,0 pts
7th ITA 860 Peter Karrié – – 4 5 4 9 (dns) dns 4 5 3 – – 57,0 pts
8th ITA 809 Sergio Caramel, COR – – 9 9 6 7 7 5 6 -14 12 – – 61,0 pts
9th ITA 826 Enrico Civello – – 10 3 10 10 6 6 -12 10 7 – – 62,0 pts
10th GBR 694 Geoff Carveth, COR – – 7 11 11 8 8 (ocs) 9 4 6 – – 64,0 pts
SB20 Portuguese 2020 National Championship at Clube Naval de Cascais
2020 champions: Youth Team Portugal of Henrique Brites, Bernardo Torres Pego, Luis Pinheiro and Rafael Rodrigues
Final leaders (29 entries) – 17 to 19 July 2020
1st 3800 Henrique Brite CN Cascais 2 1 2 3 9 4 13 3 2 – – 26 pts
2nd 3745 Vasco Serpa CN Cascais 1 3 14 4 6 3 4 1 6 – – 28 pts
3rd 3738 José Paulo Ramada CNC/CDP 4 6 1 9 8 11 2 4 1 – – 35 pts
4th 3505 Vasco Passanha CN Cascais 6 2 3 12 2 16 5 2 10 – – 42 pts
5th 3763 Edward Russo CN Valeriquais 3 4 5 7 12 6 1 19 5 – – 43 pts
6th 3615 John Tavares ANMadeira 10 7 6 1 4 2 UFD 11 4 – – 45 pts
Laser / Radial Zonale at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda, Italy
Laser Final leaders (23 entries) – 19 July 2020
1st FRA 216305 Bernaz JB JB – – 1 2 1 – – 4 pts
2nd BRA 6 Robert SCHEIDT – – 3 1 2 – – 6 pts
3rd BEL 3 William DE SMET – – 2 7 3 – – 12 pts
4th GUA 21 Juan MAEGLI – – 5 3 6 – – 14 pts
5th PER 4 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 4 5 7 – – 16 pts
6th BEL 11 Van Laer WANNES – – 8 6 4 – – 18 pts
7th ESA 18 Enrique JOSE ARATHOON – – 7 4 8 – – 19 pts
8th FRA 203855 Boite ALEXANDRE – – 6 9 5 – – 20 pts
9th ITA 206208 Riccardo VINCENZI – – 11 8 9 – – 28 pts
10th ITA 215290 Filippo GUERRA – – 10 10 10 – – 30 pts
Radial Mixed Final leaders (26 entries) – 19 July 2020
1st ITA 202260 Mattia CESANA u17M – – 1 3 5 – – 9 pts
2nd ITA 179379 Lorenzo PREDARI u17M – – 4 5 2 – – 11 pts
3rd ITA 213901 Gregorio MORESCHI u19M – – 5 2 4 – – 11 pts
4th ITA 188212 Federico URICCHIO u17M – – 3 6 8 – – 17 pts
5th ITA 213022 Francesco NOVELLI u17M – – 6 4 13 – – 23 pts
6th ITA 214687 Alessandro MERCURIO u19M – – 8 9 6 – – 23 pts
7th ITA 209443 Alisè SANTORUM W – – 10 7 7 – – 24 pts
8th ITA 216911 Francesca FRAZZA W – – DSQ 1 1 – – 29 pts
9th ITA 211407 Filippo BALDINI u19M – – 7 11 11 – – 29 pts
10th ITA 216994 Filippo CAMPISI u19M – – 2 UFD 3 – – 32 pts