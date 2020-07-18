100 monohulls and multihulls to start in DRHEAM Cup

Almost 100 monohulls and multihulls will line up for the start of the 3rd edition of the DRHEAM Cup on Sunday 19 July.

The course goes from Cherbourg across the English Channel and back to La Trinité-sur-Mer, with an expected finish on Tuesday.

The fleet comprises Multi 50, Multi 2000, Figaro 3, Class40, IRC, Large Monohulls and classic yachts, all presently moored on the pontoons of Port Chantereyne, France.

Three Ultimes (maxi trimarans over 32 meters) will arrive on the morning of the start.

The fleet will move to the starting area off the coast of Becquet during Sunday morning for the race start at 13:00 hrs for the multihulls and at 13.15 for the monohulls.

It will be possible to follow the progress of the race on the DRHEAM-Cup site – See position chart here . . .