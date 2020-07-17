What the easing of government restrictions mean to your club

This week’s RYA Club Zone video focusses on the latest easing of Government Restrictions in England and what they mean for your club.

In this episode Gareth Brookes speaks to Ian Walker, RYA Director of Racing, about the latest changes in the easing of government restrictions and how this effects the opening of club changing rooms and showers.

And in addition, the RYA’s latest thinking on mixed household sailing in dinghies keelboats and yachts.



Ian Walker is ‘choosing his words carefully’ when he comments that he considers that . . . ‘Two handed sailing is probably not appropriate’.

But he also makes the point that with footballers kicking nine bells out of each other . . . then its more acceptable for sailors to be in closer proximity.

Note that if a club wishes to open its bar and catering service, it can do so in line with the Government guidance developed for pubs, restaurants and other organisations which offer those services.

Also from the 25 July, clubs will be able to fully open their facilities, including changing roomsand showers for essential use.

For the latest RYA document on this tricky subject – Updated 15 July 2020 – see . . .

RYA Covid-19 Q & A for English restarting boating activity and managing COVID-19 V1.6

