Dublin Bay Water Wags go Olympic

Not part of the usual training programme for Olympic sailors but Ireland’s Finn Lynch and Annalise Murphy duly obliged by winning the first Water Wags race of the delayed 2020 season.

Former Olympian and current classic boat pace-setter Cathy MacAleavey was unable to race owing to having had a hip replaced on Monday (we wish her well).

But she made sure her boat, No 42 Molly, was in with a chance through being raced by Olympians Finn Lynch and her daughter Annalise Murphy, silver medallist at the Rio Olympics.

it was noted that the top performers in the turnout of 13 gleaming varnished classic boats included many from outside the leafy confines of South Dublin.

Radial saiolor Murphy is the only Irish sailor so far nominated for the postponed 2020 Games, with men’s Irish Laser and 49er skiff campaigns both looking for the last of the Olympic berths.

