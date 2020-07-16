The Ocean Race reboots with a three-race ten year plan

Organisers of The Ocean Race have hit the reboot button and confirmed three races over next 10 years – in 2022-23, in 2026-27 and in 2030-31.

The year postponement is not a big suprise as co-owner of The Ocean Race, Johan Salén, had talked about the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the 2021-2022 edition and possible changes.

In addition meaningful racing will be scheduled in between editions, with a European event in the summer of 2021, for IMOCA 60s and VO65s, and potentially other classes of fast racing yachts being considered.

The next edition of the Race will start from Alicante, Spain, in October 2022 and finish in Genova, Italy, in the summer of 2023 during the 50th jubilee anniversary year of the Race.

The change to the start date for the next edition of the round the world race follows a strategic planning process and consultations with stakeholders to determine the best path forward in a sporting landscape impacted by COVID19.



The next three editions of The Ocean Race will be fully-crewed, around the world yacht races, with the 2022-23 edition open to fully-crewed entries in the V065 and IMOCA60 class.

Previously announced host cities and partners for the next edition of the Race will be involved for the 2022-23 event. Volvo Cars, Premier Partner of The Ocean Race, offered its unqualified support.

The full, award-winning sustainability programme, a core pillar of the Race, will continue to grow under the banner of Racing with Purpose. The Ocean Race Summits, the Education and Science Programmes are all being enhanced and integrated into all facets of the organisation of the Race.

The Ocean Race remains committed to its heritage as the premiere fully-crewed offshore race on the sporting calendar.

The new dates, along with other enhancements for the next edition of the Race will ensure the event has a sustainable future on and off the water.

Read full press release here . . .

Related Post:

The Ocean Race could be postponed for a year

Ocean Race drone footage