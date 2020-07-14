Jérémie Beyou WINS Vendée-Arctique

Jérémie Beyou on Charal won the Vendée-Arctique, arriving in Les Sables d’Olonne at 20:44:08 (Fra) on Wednesday 14 July.

Beyou arrived after 10 days, 5 minutes and 8 seconds of racing.

Second, 50 minutes later was Charlie Dalin on APIVIA at 21:34:12.

Leading positions Wednesday updated at 23:30 hrs (FRA):

1st Charal – Jérémie Beyou – 20:44:08 hrs

2nd APIVIA – Charlie Dalin – 21:34:12 hrs

3rd LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant 21:54:12 hrs

4th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies 22:28:55 hrs

5th PRB – Kévin Escoffier 23:24:34 hrs

6th SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann +21 nm

7th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +22 nm

8th Pysmian Group – Giancarlo Pedote +44

9th NewRest – Art et Fenetres – Fabrice Amedeo +57 nm

10th V & B – Mayenne – Maxime Sorel +60 nm

See the Tracker here . . .