Jérémie Beyou WINS Vendée-Arctique

Jérémie Beyou on Charal won the Vendée-Arctique, arriving in Les Sables d’Olonne at 20:44:08 (Fra) on Wednesday 14 July.
Beyou arrived after 10 days, 5 minutes and 8 seconds of racing.
Second, 50 minutes later was Charlie Dalin on APIVIA at 21:34:12.
Leading positions Wednesday updated at 23:30 hrs (FRA):
1st Charal – Jérémie Beyou – 20:44:08 hrs
2nd APIVIA – Charlie Dalin – 21:34:12 hrs
3rd LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant 21:54:12 hrs
4th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies 22:28:55 hrs
5th PRB – Kévin Escoffier 23:24:34 hrs
6th SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann +21 nm
7th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +22 nm
8th Pysmian Group – Giancarlo Pedote +44
9th NewRest – Art et Fenetres – Fabrice Amedeo +57 nm
10th V & B – Mayenne – Maxime Sorel +60 nm