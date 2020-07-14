Jérémie Beyou takes Vendée-Arctique lead on final leg

Jérémie Beyou on Charal leads the Vendée-Arctique fleet on the final leg to the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne.

With less than 250 nm to run Beyou holds a narrow (7nm) lead ahead of Charlie Dalin on Apivia, with Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) in third place.

Samantha Davis ( Initiatives – Coeur) is now in fourth place battling with Kévin Escoffier (PRB).

ETA for the leaders is early hours of Wednesday 15 July.

Leading positions Tuesday at 08:30 hrs (FRA):

1st Charal – Jérémie Beyou DTF 244 nm

2nd APIVIA – Charlie Dalin +7.3 nm

3rd LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant +8.6 nm

4th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies +28 nm

5th PRB – Kévin Escoffier +29 nm

6th SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann +46 nm

7th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +49 nm

8th Pysmian Group – Giancarlo Pedote +65

9th NewRest – Art et Fenetres – Fabrice Amedeo +68 nm

10th V & B – Mayenne – Maxime Sorel +72 nm

11th Banque Populaire X – Clarisse Crémer +86 nm

See the Tracker here . . .

