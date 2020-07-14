Jérémie Beyou takes Vendée-Arctique lead on final leg

Jérémie Beyou on Charal leads the Vendée-Arctique fleet on the final leg to the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne.
With less than 250 nm to run Beyou holds a narrow (7nm) lead ahead of Charlie Dalin on Apivia, with Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) in third place.
Samantha Davis ( Initiatives – Coeur) is now in fourth place battling with Kévin Escoffier (PRB).
ETA for the leaders is early hours of Wednesday 15 July.
Leading positions Tuesday at 08:30 hrs (FRA):
1st Charal – Jérémie Beyou DTF 244 nm
2nd APIVIA – Charlie Dalin +7.3 nm
3rd LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant +8.6 nm
4th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies +28 nm
5th PRB – Kévin Escoffier +29 nm
6th SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann +46 nm
7th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +49 nm
8th Pysmian Group – Giancarlo Pedote +65
9th NewRest – Art et Fenetres – Fabrice Amedeo +68 nm
10th V & B – Mayenne – Maxime Sorel +72 nm
11th Banque Populaire X – Clarisse Crémer +86 nm
