Iceberg Alert

A giant iceberg that calved off of from a larger ice formation has spent three years floating on the ocean near Antarctica.

The iceberg broke off of the Larsen Ice Shelf in mid-July 2017. It’s been battered and split up into three pieces, but it’s still going.

The iceberg, which was originally given the catchy name of ‘A68’, and is now named A68-A, because it has lost two pieces during its journey, A68-B and A68-C.

At the time of calving A68 was 2,240 square miles (5,800 square km) and is one of the biggest icebergs ever recorded.



This video was taken on board a Russian vessel crossing the Drake Passage between Ushuaia (Argentina) and the Antarctic Peninsula.

Even though A68-A has survived for three years, it’s fate is certain.

It will eventually break into smaller pieces and disappear.

