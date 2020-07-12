Vendée-Arctique – Heading to final waypoint before the finish

Full speed for the Vendée-Arctique fleet to the final waypoint before the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne.

Charlie Dalin (Apivia) has grabbed the lead on the reach in a south-westerly breeze, he is just ahead of Jérémie Beyou (Charal), with Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) in third place.

Still within striking distance are Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) and Britain’s Samantha Davies (Initiatives Coeur).

Isabelle Joschke (MACSF) sailing under jib only with a broken boom, has dropped back to 13th place.



Leading positions Sunday updated at 18:30 hrs (FRA):

1st APIVIA – Charlie Dalin DTF 703 nm

2nd Charal – Jérémie Beyou +0.2 nm

3rd LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant +16 nm

4th PRB – Kévin Escoffier +45 nm

5th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies +50 nm

6th SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann +77 nm

7th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +87 nm

8th NewRest – Art et Fenetres – Fabrice Amedeo +113 nm

9th Banque Populaire X – Clarisse Crémer +116 nm

10th V & B Mayenne – Maxime Sorel +125 nm

