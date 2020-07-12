Melges 32 King of the Lake Regatta – Final Day

No wind on the final day of the Melges 32 ‘King of the Lake’ in Malcesine, Lake Garda.

CAIPIRINHA of Martin Reintjes ITA was the winner on count-back, finishing tied on ten points with LA PERICOLOSA of Christian Schwoerer GER (with Nic Asher GBR) after six races.

One point back in third place was G-SPOT of Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio MON.

Leading Corinthian crew was HOMANIT of Jan Jasper Wagner and Maximilian Stein.

Melges 32 ‘King of the Lake’ Final after 6 races

1st ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA Martin Reintjes 10 pts

2nd GER 229 LA PERICOLOSA Christian Schwoerer 10 pts

3rdt MON 181 G-SPOT Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 11 pts

4th ITA 194 VITAMIN Andrea Lacorte 19 pts

5th ITA 201 DUMBOVIT Flavio Campana – Alessandro Lotto 20 pts

6th GER 215 HOMANIT Jan Jasper Wagner – Maximilian Stein 29 pts

7th POL 204 STARTELEKOM Waldemar Salata 31 pts

8th HUN 234 FARFALLINA Árpád Schatz 38 pts

9th SUI 202 SKADI Benjamin Fluckiger 40 pts

