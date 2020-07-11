Vendée-Arctique – Escoffier leads . . . but many challenge

Day 7 of the Vendée-Arctique and while Kévin Escoffier on PRB shows as the official leader, there is a three-way tie just to the west . . . of Jérémie Beyou (Charal), Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) and Charlie Dalin (APIVIA).

Alongside leader Escoffier is fourth placed Samantha Davies (Initiatives Coeur), still very much in the mix with just over a 1,000 nm to run.

Well over to the east, Arnoud Boissieres (La Mia Caline) is forging a lone track in 14th place and 84 nm off the leaders.

Earlier today at 09:00 hrs, 7th placed Isabelle Joschke (image) warned her team of the break in the boom of her IMOCA MACSF. She continues to towards the Gallimard waypoint.

Also 3rd placed Boris Herrmann has reported the breakage of his mainsail head carriage. He is continuing under reduced mainsail while repair/replacing the part.

Leading positions Saturday at 11:30 hrs (FRA):

1st PRB – Kévin Escoffier DTF 1123 nm

2nd Charal – Jérémie Beyou +4.4 nm

3rd SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann +7 nm

4th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies +8 nm

5th LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant +10.6 nm

6th APIVIA – Charlie Dalin +16 nm

7th MACSF – Isabelle Joschke +30 nm

8th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +31 nm

9th NewRest – Art et Fenetres – Fabrice Amedeo +42 nm

10th Banque Populaire X – Clarisse Crémer +50 nm