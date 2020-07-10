Vendée-Arctique – Samantha Davies (Initiatives Coeur) takes a turn at the front

Britain’s Samantha Davies (Initiatives Coeur) rounded the waypoint ‘UNESCO’ on the Polar Circle in fourth place, and briefly took the lead during Thursday night (from 23:30 hrs).

Friday morning, Davies sailing a VPLP-Verdier design of 2010 to which foils have been added, is in fifth place, 7 nm off the new leader Charlie Dalin (APIVIA).

Dalin leads the Vendée-Arctique fleet as they head back down to theWaypoint Gallimard mark, the southern waypoint in the Vendée – Arctique – Les Sables d’Olonne.

The first five competitors are within 10 nm of each other, sailing at between 11 and 13 knots.

Davies commented . . . “I am lucky to have this Heart Initiatives boat from 2007 and I have done quite a few miles with it. even if we make changes, it remains the same boat and suddenly, I also benefit from all this experience and that’s pretty good.”

Leading positions Friday at 07:30 hrs (FRA):

1st APIVIA – Charlie Dalin DTF 1371 nm

2nd Charal – Jérémie Beyou +2.1 nm

3rd PRB – Kévin Escoffier +4.5 nm

4th SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann +4.7 nm

5th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies +6.8 nm

6th LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant +16 nm

7th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +23 nm

8th MACSF – Isabelle Joschke +24 nm

9th NewRest – Art et Fenetres – Fabrice Amedeo +60 nm

10th Banque Populaire X – Clarisse Crémer +65 nm

