Day 1 of the Melges 32 King of the Lake Regatta

Classic Lake Garda Ora conditions at the Melges 32 ‘King of the Lake’ Regatta on Thursday at Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio of Monaco and Christian Schwoerer of Germany share the lead on 7 points after three races.

G-SPOT of Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio won the two opening races, with CAIPIRINHA of Martin Reintjes (ITA) taking race 3.



Melges 32 ‘King of the Lake’ after 3 races

1st MON 181 G-SPOT Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 7 pts

2nd GER 229 LA PERICOLOSA Christian Schwoerer 7 pts

3rd ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA Martin Reintjes 8 pts

4th ITA 194 VITAMIN Andrea Lacorte 13 pts

5th ITA 201 DUMBOVIT Flavio Campana – Alessandro Lotto 13 pts

6th GER 215 HOMANIT Jan Jasper Wagner – Maximilian Stein 16 pts

7th SUI 202 SKADI Benjamin Fluckiger 23 pts

8th POL 204 STARTELEKOM Waldemar Salata 23 pts

9th HUN 234 FARFALLINA Árpád Schatz 26 pts