Vendée-Arctique – Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut leads round UNESCO

Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut led round the northern waypoint ‘UNESCO’ on the Polar Circle in moderate wind conditions Thursday morning.

Ruyant sneaked in to round ahead of Charlie Dalin (APIVIA) and Jérémy Beyou (Charal) at 11:30 hrs (FRA time).

In fourth place is Britain’s Samantha Davies (Initiatives Coeur) who has closed on the leading trio at the waypoint.

Wednesday, Race Management reported that it is repositioning the Gallimard mark, the southern waypoint in the Vendée – Arctique – Les Sables d’Olonne.

The total theoretical course for the Vendée – Arctique – Les Sables d’Olonne is therefore being shortened from 3,566 nautical miles to 2,807 miles, for approximately the same overall duration . . . around 12 days.

Leading positions Thursday updated at 20:00 hrs (FRA):

1st APIVIA – Charlie Dalin DTF 1506 nm

2nd PRB – Kévin Escoffier +2.5 nm

3rd Charal – Jérémie Beyou +2.6 nm

4th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies +3.1 nm

5th LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant +3.5 nm

6th SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann +5.5 nm

7th MACSF – Isabelle Joschke +17 nm

8th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +23 nm

9th Banque Populaire X – Clarisse Crémer +4 nm

10th NewRest – Art et Fenetres – Fabrice Amedeo +61 nm

