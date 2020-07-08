Vendée-Arctique – Beyou and Dalin battle for lead

At the front of the Vendée-Arctique race, Frenchman Jérémy Beyou (Charal) and Charlie Dalin (APIVIA) battle for the lead as the fleet consolidates.

The leading group are 300 nm from the northern waypoint on the Polar Circle, creeping along with six or seven knots of boatspeed in very light winds.

Third placed Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut is under pressure from Britain’s Samantha Davies (Initiatives Coeur) who moves into fourth.

While Isabelle Joschke (MACSF) is fifth ahead of Kevin Escoffier (PRB) who has recovered some distance after damaging his main earlier.

Davies, to windward of Joschke, has been enjoying the easier conditions and has reported that her boat is in good condition.

Germany’s Boris Herrmann (SeaExplorer) is now eighth, but only 30nm off the leaders.

All the skippers are feeling the cooler temperatures as they head north towards Iceland and the shorter nights too with just four or five hours of darkness.

Leading positions Wednesday at 11:00 hrs (FRA):

1st Charal – Jérémie Beyou – DTF 2600 nm

2nd APIVIA – Charlie Dalin +1.6 nm

3rd LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant +17 nm

4th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies +21 nm

5th MACSF – Isabelle Joschke +25 nm

6th PRB – Kévin Escoffier +28 nm

7th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +38 nm

8th SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann +30 nm

9th Banque Populaire X – Clarisse Crémer +40 nm

10th V and B – Mayenne – Maxime Sorel +55 nm

