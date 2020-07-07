Vendée-Arctique – Jeremy Beyou takes the lead after Fastnet

At the front of the Vendée-Arctique race, Frenchman Jérémy Beyou (‘Charal’) has taken the lead from Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut.

Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut led after rounding Fastnet and beginning the climb up to the Arctic Circle, but Beyou claimed the lead at the 09:00 (FRA time) checkpoint.

Beyou was 2.3nm ahead of Ruyant, with Charlie Dalin FRA (‘APIVIA’) 3.4nm back in third place.

In fourth place is now Boris Herrmann GER (‘SeaExplorer’) 34nm off the leader.

Isabelle Joschke (‘MACSF’) is on 5th place and Britain’s Samantha Davies (‘Initiatives Coeur’) 7th.

While Kevin Escoffier (PRB) had to put two reefs in the mainsail following a tear in his mainsail. The repair dropping him nearly 41 nm astern of the race leader and into 6th place.

Armel Tripon (L’Occitane en Provence) became the third competitor to retire from the Vendée-Arctique race.

Tripon was forced to retire with structural damage to repairs from an earlier collision with an unidentified floating object earlier in June.

Leading positions Tuesday at 09:00 hrs (FRA):

1st Charal – Jérémie Beyou – DTF 2849 nm

2nd LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant + 2.3nm

3rd APIVIA – Charlie Dalin + 3.4 nm

4th SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann + 33.9 nm

5th MACSF – Isabelle Joschke +39.5 nm

6th PRB – Kévin Escoffier +41 nm

7th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies +48 nm

8th Banque Populaire X – Clarisse Crémer +62 nm

9th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +70 nm

10th V and B – Mayenne – Maxime Sorel +81 nm

Related Post:

Vendée-Arctique – Baptism of fire off the Irish coast