America’s Cup – The perfect way to end the week . . .

While the America’s Cup injunction sits in the court for another week, which should calm things down nicely, ETNZ continue to clock up valuable miles on the Waitemata courses.

They are the only AC36 team to have sailed their AC75 on the proposed race courses for the America’s Cup, gaining a considerable advantage over the three challengers.

So really, while the Grant Dalton press releases, and now the court injunction on the New Zealand media, provide a useful reminder that there is actually an America’s Cup event taking place sometime in 2021 . . .

ETNZ just continue improving their already considerable advantage.

With the cancellation of the two European events and boats criss-crossing the world to no purpose, this 36th America’s Cup was beginning to slip further off the media radar.

If nothing else the Grant Dalton ‘over-the-top’ reaction to the investigations of America’s Cup Events Ltd (ACE) by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and the suspension of public funding to ACE, has provided some much needed media interest.



And while Dalton was claiming that the New Zealand America’s Cup defender was under a highly orchestrated attack . . .

The Kiwi team sailors went sailing on Te Aihe.

The perfect way to end the week, another blue sky winter’s day on the beautiful Hauraki Gulf, clocking-up the miles.



