2020 iQFOiL European Championships move to Silvaplana, Switzerland

The iQFOiL European Championships, including the Engadin Surf Marathon, will now take place from 21 to 26 August 2020 at Silvaplana, Engadin, in Switzerland.

The event will now be part of the Vanora Engadinwind by Dakine event.

The early-bird entry fee is 220 euros for payment received by 30 July 2020 – and includes entry into the Engadin Marathon.



See the Notice of Race and entry details here . . .

See the changes to the programme here . . .

