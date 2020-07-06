America’s Cup – ETNZ return to High Court

The New Zealand America’s Cup Team, ETNZ, returned to the High Court in Auckland on Monday in their battle to prevent a draft audit report on finances for the America’s Cup event being made public.

The AC36 event hosting company America’s Cup Events Ltd (ACE) are seeking an injunction preventing media company NZME from publishing a draft copy of a confidential audit, said to raise “serious concerns”.

Justice Moore, the High Court judge, reserved his decision on whether the confidential draft audit report on finances should be made public.

The judge’s decision is now expected in about a week.

Team NZ CEO, Grant Dalton has strongly rejected any suggestion ETNZ was involved in fraudulent activity, and described the media reports as . . . “a deliberate, sinister and highly orchestrated attack which includes anonymous tip-offs, recordings and document leaks.”

