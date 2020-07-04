Luke Patience – profoundly passionate about all forms of sailing

In the latest edition of the RORC Time Over Distance Series, Louay Habib interviews Olympic silver medallist Luke Patience.

Here Luke takes a deep dive into his two previous Olympic campaigns and a look forward to Tokyo and beyond.

He shot to fame in the 2012 London Olympic Games, winning silver for Great Britain with Stuart Bithell in the 470 Class.



Luke Patience and Elliot Willis won selection for Great Britain for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio.

However, six months before the event, Elliot Willis was diagnosed with bowel cancer and the team had to withdraw.

Luke then teamed up with Chris Grube and requalified with less than three months to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, where they finished fifth.

Patience and Grube have again qualified to represent Great Britain at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Related Post:

British Sailing Team – The Class of 2020

RORC Lockdown Live Series – Brian Thompson