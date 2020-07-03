Thunderchild II’s Trans-Atlantic Record Attempt Postponed

Safehaven Marine’s Frank Kowalski has announced that his planned Trans-Atlantic record attempt this year in Thunder Child II has been postponed.

Kowalski told the Irish website Afloat ‘Regretfully Safehaven Marine have had to postpone our planned Trans-Atlantic record attempt this year in Thunder Child II. This is due to the COVID 19 crisis and the global logistical and travel restrictions in place’.

Designed and built by Youghal-based Safehaven Marine, managing director Frank Kowalski describes the super-swift craft as “a unique, hybrid hull design, asymmetrical catamaran, with a wave-piercing deep V mono-hull”.

Measuring 23 m in length, it has a 5.3 m beam and boasts a Hyuscraft hydrofoil system fitted between the two catamaran hulls.

In July 2017 the 17-metre original Thunder Child set a record in circumnavigating Ireland, anticlockwise, via Rockall, in just over 34 hours.

