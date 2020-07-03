All forms of boating in England to restart from 4 July

British Marine has confirmed that from July 4, all forms of boating, including skippered charter and passenger boat operations can recommence, subject to all relevant COVID-19 guidance being followed.

Following the latest announcement by the Prime Minister on 23 June, the Government has decided to withdraw the guidance on ‘Using a boat inland and on the coast’ from 4 July.

Latest Government guidance on COVID-19 can be found here.

Individuals and boating operators are responsible for conducting a risk assessment drawing on the relevant sources of Government guidance on COVID-19. In particular operators and individuals should consider:

You will also be aware of the local lockdown in Leicester. As a result, the Canal and River Trust has issued guidance for waterways in Leicester. You can read it here.

British Marine would also encourage members to visit our COVID-19 Back to Business pages for specific sector guidance.

British Marine understands that from July 4, a revised statement on the existing Government guidance website will be made to confirm it does not apply.

