Swiss sailing season gathers pace

The Swiss sailing season is gathering pace as the country comes out of coronavirus lockdown.

There were good fleets of Optimist (78), Laser Radial (12), 4.7 (9), RS Feva (15) and Nacra 15 (8) racing in the Défi du Léman, and Star and Pirat classes on Lower Lake Constance for the Berninacup.

The first national champions of the new season are Yoann Senften and Yoann Stettler winning the Swiss 29er Championship on their home waters, Lake Geneva.

Senften and Stettler took victory on the final day, five points ahead Pierre-Marie Santoni and Robin Mori of France.

Third place went to the Swiss pair Pablo Rüegge and Linus Abicht.

Swiss 29er Class Championship (24 entries)

1st SUI 2266 Yoann SENFTEN and Yoann STETTLER 25 pts

2nd FRA 2951 Santoni PIERRE MARIE and Robin MORY 30 pts

3rd SUI 2797 Pablo RÜEGGE and Linus ABICHT 39 pts

4th SUI 2990 Sophie STUDER and Sterre WIERSMA 49 pts

5th FRA 1919 Sam CHAMBET and Depery PIERRE-ETIENNE 57 pts

6th SUI 2621 Giuliano ZENNARO and Mateo HARO 57 pts

7th SUI 3012 Brent VERHOEST and Robbe VERHOEST 69 pts

8th SUI 797 Louis BESCH and Nike SPALINGER 79 pts

9th SUI 2102 Farah IMBERT and Alexander OTT 83 pts

10th SUI 154 Luca BERTSCHY and Gabriel BONETTI 84 pts

Full results available here . . .