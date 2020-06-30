American Magic get back to business on the water

With Defiant, the first New York Yacht Club American Magic AC75, safely berthed in Auckland, the team ready for business back on the water.

Defiant is berthed in front of what will be her base for the 36th America’s Cup, and next door to the almost completed INEOS Team UK base.

American Magic’s focus over the coming weeks will be in three primary areas:

First, the team will work to complete the New Zealand entry and quarantine process for team personnel and their families.

Second, the AC75, chase boat fleet and the team base will be assembled and activated in Auckland.

Third, American Magic’s production team back in Bristol, USA, will put the finishing touches on the second AC75, and prepare it for air transport from Rhode Island to New Zealand in September.

Team skipper Dean Barker has commented that their second AC75 be quite different to ‘Defiant’ !

“I could not be prouder of how our 145-person team has handled this shipping process, and everything else the pandemic has thrown at us,” said Terry Hutchinson, Skipper and Executive Director of American Magic.

“Our production guys have been able to safely keep the ‘Boat 2’ build process going, and it looks incredible. Now we just need to pass our remaining team members through quarantine, keep everyone healthy and safe, and get back to business on the water.”

The name, American Magic, is a nod to the the New York Yacht Club’s storied America’s Cup history; a combination of the boat the trophy is named for, and the first boat to defend it.

