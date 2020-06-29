Successful inaugural Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy

The Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team’s VO65 ‘Racing for the Planet’ took line honours in both legs of the inaugural Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy over the weekend.

More than 50 boats took part in the event, a two-leg regatta between Cascais and Sesimbra, Portugal.

The regatta was created in partnership with Clube Naval de Cascais to raise awareness and important funds for marine conservations projects.

Yoann Richomme, Skipper of the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team said: “A first win for a team is always incredibly special and to celebrate this victory in Cascais, the home of our team, is all the more special.”



Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy Fleet class winners:

Classic fleet – Puki of Carlos Bleck

NHC Class – Rational / German Kitchens of Miguel Bunte Graca

ORC Overall – Elixir / D-Loft J99 of Luis Raposo Verissimo

CAS-SES – ORC A Class – Rational / German Kitchens of Miguel Bunte Graca

CAS-SES – ORC B Class -Elixir / D-Loft J99 of Luis Raposo Verissimo

CAS-SES – VOR 65 Class – Mirpuri Foundation – Racing For The Planet of Yoann Richomme

Full results available here . . .

