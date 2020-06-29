Defiant is first AC75 to arrive in Auckland for 36th America’s Cup

Defiant, the first AC75 built for New York YC America’s Cup team, arrived in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.

The American Magic AC36 challenger was shipped from Pensacola on the 27 May, 2020 and is expected to be moved to their Wynyard Quarter base on Tuesday.

The base is still under construction and awaiting its flexible roof structure.

Kiwi crew members of the US team, including helmsman Dean Barker, are due out of compulsary quarantine in Auckland this week.

The rest of the team are expected to fly into Auckland to start quarantine in the coming weeks.

The New York YC American Magic team are the first of the three AC36 challengers to arrive in New Zealand for the 36th America’s Cup, due to take place from 6 to 21 March 2021.

The team’s second AC75, still in build, will be transported directly to Auckland from Bristol, USA, prior to its christening and launch.

The British and Italian teams are not expected in New Zealand until September/October.

Ahead of the 36th America’s Cup will be the America’s Cup World Series Auckland (December 17-20), and the Prada Cup (January 15 – February 22, 2021) which is the challenger elimination series.

