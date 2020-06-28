Ben Ainslie . . . his first Oppie and favourite sailing location

Henri-Lloyd launched the Official Henri Lloyd INEOS Team UK merchandise collection with this Q&A session with Ben Ainslie.

Here they talk with Sir Ben at the Old Portsmouth team HQ on his early sailing highlights.

And if anyone has Optimist sail number 185 they are sitting in an Antique Road Show sailing find – it was Ainslie’s first boat!

And his favourite place to sail in the UK . . . ‘The Solent and racing out of Portsmouth with the America’s Cup world series with a really strong home crowd was special’.



