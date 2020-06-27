Jason Carrington – Building the best composite yachts for the most challenging races in the world

A great interview with Jason Carrington world renowned professional yachtsman and boat builder.

In this edition of the RORC Time Over Distance Series, Louay Habib interviews Jason Carrington for an hour long show with pictures and videos of his mind-blowing projects.

Legendary for his painstaking attention to detail and his relentless ambition to build the best composite yachts for the most challenging races in the world including:

Volvo 60 Assa Abloy, FAST40+ RÁN, IMOCA 60 HUGO BOSS, and AC75 Britannia . . . RB1 and 2.



From 1993 to 2006 Jason competed in four editions of the Whitbread and Volvo Ocean Race, as well as record breaking runs on Mike Slade’s Maxi Leopard.

From an apprenticeship at Green Marine working on the early carbon race boats to building the latest Hugo Boss and the Ineos America’s Cup boats at his Carrington Yard.

Carrington: “Sleepless nights? . . . Yes, I worry like crazy about Alex on that boat . . . the boats are so extreme now.”

