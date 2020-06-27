Artemis Tech Ltd to build zero emissions ferries

Artemis Technologies to build zero emissions ferries in Belfast following £60M UK Government funding.

The Belfast Maritime 13 partner syndicate, led by Artemis Technologies, is a mix of established and young companies, including Belfast Harbour and Bombardier, academia and local public bodies.

A spin-off from the America’s Cup sailing team, Artemis Racing, Artemis Technologies is led by double Olympic gold medallist Iain Percy OBE.



Percy commented, “Our concept for an electric hydrofoil propulsion system is totally unique and will enable vessels of the future to operate with up to 90% less energy, and produce zero emissions during operation.”

“This investment from the UKRI Strength in Places Fund is a major endorsement of what we are trying to achieve, which we strongly believe will see Northern Ireland at the centre of the revolution in water transport.”

Research England’s Executive Chair, David Sweeney, who leads the Strength in Places Fund, said:

“UK Research and Innovation’s flagship Strength in Places Fund is distinctive in specifically targeting investment to foster the local research and innovation ecosystems that can support sustained growth.”

