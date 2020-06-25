Youth America’s Cup boat foiling at 30 knots

An impressive foiling performance from the AC9F Youth America’s Cup yacht during on-water sail testing in Auckland.

Kõtare [kingfisher in Maori] was up on the foils straight away, and pushing speeds of up to thirty knots.

The crew even managed a few foiling gybes and showed that the AC9F will be an incredibly exciting boat to see in action during next year’s AC36 event.



The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has received seventeen confirmed entries with fifteen of these teams’ internationals, the goal of twenty teams is looking likely.

The Youth America’s Cup will take place over a three week period in the off sailing days of the Prada Cup Challenger Series finals and America’s Cup Match.

The scheduled dates are 18 – 23 February, 1 – 5 March and 8 – 12 March 2021.

Teams are set to begin arriving later this year for training preparations.

