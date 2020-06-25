IOC presents plan for simplified Tokyo Games to Federations

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has presented specific proposals to each International Federation to simplify the postponed 2020 Tokyo Games.

The IOC and the Games’ organizing committee in Tokyo earlier reached an agreement to simplify the games to cut down on expenses and reduce risks of a virus outbreak.

Earlier IOC President Bach welcomed a plan to simplify the Tokyo 2020 Games, but said that reducing the number of athletes was the wrong end to start from.

The federations will now discuss these proposals and come up with their own plans for spectator numbers and services for their athletes, to be discussed by a working group.

The plan is expected to be finalised by the IOC Coordination Committee in September 2020.

NHK World-Japan reported that the IOC proposed shortening the period of use of sporting venues, scaling down spectator numbers and revising the number of reserved seats for personnel.

They also say that senior Olympic committee officials are to use public transportation or taxis at their own expense upon arrival in Japan.

Under the plan, award ceremonies will also come under review.

Related Post:

IOC President rejects plan to cut number of athletes at Tokyo 2020