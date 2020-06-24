US Sailing dot the i’s and cross the t’s for Olympic Selection

Perhaps due to the American propensity for litigation, US Sailing has moved to dot the i’s and cross the t’s with an updated Olympic Sailing Selection Procedure.

While the Tokjo 2020 Games are now the 2021 games, the revision had also to take into account selection events postponed this spring due to COVID-19.

These were for the 470 Men, 470 Women and the Finns, which each had its third selection event, the 2020 World Championships, postponed.

As result of the revised procedures the Men’s 470 Trials are officially concluded based on the results of the first two selection events.

Thus Stu McNay and David Hughes are selected and nominated to Team USA.

For the Women’s 470 and the Finn class their final Trial events are their 2020 World Championships, which are now rescheduled to early October in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

A final decision on the running of those events is to be made in early July.

The revised selection procedure also outlines the alternative event/procedure to be used if those rescheduled events do not take place.

For the Finn selection, if the third selection event (2020 worlds) does not take place, the selection process will be concluded based on the results of the first two selection events.

2016 Olympic Finn bronze medalist Caleb Paine, in second place behind Luke Muller in the US Finn trials, has decided to drop out and concentrate on a role with the New York Yacht Club American Magic, the US Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup.

For the 470 Women, if the 2020 Worlds are cancelled or if travel to Spain not possible. then the third selection event will be the 2021 Trofeo Princesa Sofia, Palma, Spain.

With default to the results of the first two concluded selection events if Palma 2021 does not happen.

There is a very tight situation in the 470 women with at least three teams still in the runnning, so this could go down to the wire.

US Sailing selection tracker available here . . .

The full US Sailing selection procedure is available here . . .

