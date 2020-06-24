Ernesto Bertarelli on the America’s Cup . . . past, present and future

Alinghi boss and founder Ernesto Bertarelli rarely does interviews.

But in this meeting last season, Matt Sheanan talks with the man who won the America’s Cup twice and started a Cup revolution in the process.

He reveals his views of the past present and future in the Cup world.



Talking to Bertarelli at his home on the shores of Lake Geneva he speaks candidly about the highs and lows of campaigning for the world’s oldest international sporting trophy.

And discusses whether he has been, or could be, tempted to come back.

Filmed pre-Covid-19 it was a special and unique chat.

First-up in Episode 4 of PlanetSail ‘On Course’ video series Matt tests the Jeanneau Sun Fast 3300, a boat that is spot on for these challenging times.

This is a pocket rocket that was designed specifically for shorthanded racing and looks set to do well in an area of our sport that continues to grow by the season.

And later the new Docktalk section takes a look at some of the latest news and chatter plus, we take another trip down to Looe Sailing Club to see how many ways there are to capsize.

Related Post:

Planet Sail looks at America’s Cup developments and the Amazing Spirits

PlanetSail takes a look at a locked down sailing world