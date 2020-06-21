International 505 UK Championship to combine with EuroCup

The International 505 UK Nationals will be held at Hayling Island in conjunction with the Fireball Nationals and 505 EuroCup.

After liaising closely with Brixham YC the 505 committee reluctantly concluded that with current circumstances the 2020 UK Nationals planned for June could not go ahead.

The only realistic option was to postpone the Nationals until later in the year.

The Fireball class were also looking for a new venue for their UK Nationals . . . and after some discussion it was decided that the sensible choice was to run both championships in conjunction with the 505 EuroCup event already planned for HISC on 2-4 October.

To facilitate the two new championships the duration of the event period has been increased to start on Thursday 1 October and run through Sunday 4 October.

