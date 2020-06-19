Fireball 2020 Nationals relocate to Hayling Island

The good news continues with the Fireball Nationals being rescheduled for 2020.

Originally the class had to cancel their July scheduled event and were unable to reschedule at the same venue.

Now they have been able to secure a new venue and dates to hold their National Championships, which will be at Hayling Island SC from 1 to 4 October 2020.

This is of course subject to COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed to allow double handed sailing.

The International 505 class had already booked that date at HISC for their Euro Cup event . . . now upgraded to include the 505 Nationals.

HISC and the 505s have welcomed the idea of making it a joint event over the four days.

So, two great international classes will get to enjoy the iconic Hayling Bay sailing conditions.

